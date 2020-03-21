McLaren engine switch from Renault to Mercedes will go ahead in 2021

McLaren’s switch from Renault to Mercedes engines next year will go ahead despite teams having to run the same cars for two years.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a series of rule changes, including a requirement that the chassis must be carried over into next year.

McLaren’s engine move was discussed in that context at Thursday’s meeting of F1 bosses and approved, the team said.

F1 is still debating what other areas of the cars will stay the same in 2021.

Governing body the FIA announced on Thursday that it had been agreed teams would use their 2020 chassis in 2021 as a result of the “volatile financial situation created [by the coronavirus crisis], with potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course”.

Under the current state of talks, aerodynamics are expected to stay relatively free for development but there are likely to be other areas of the car beside the chassis that will be frozen over the two seasons to keep costs down.

The rule changes have been made because the sport is facing a loss of income as a result of races being called off in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.