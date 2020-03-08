Messi reclaims top spot for Barca

FC Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona leaped to the top of LaLiga with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in Saturday’s action at Camp Nou.

Barca, smarting from their El Clasico defeat, struggled for large parts of the game until captain Lionel Messi came to the fore with a strike from the penalty spot in the remaining minutes.

With rivals Real Madrid in action on Sunday, Barca stay on top for at least 24 hours with Sociedad remaining in sixth spot.

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in a hotly contested top-five battle at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Luuk de Jong got the visitors off the mark early in the first half before Alvaro Morata put the hosts level from the spot later on.

Highly-rated Joao Felix gave Atleti the lead before halftime but Lucas Ocampos clawed the visitors back from the spot soon thereafter.

Eibar 1-2 RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca resumed winning duties with a 2-1 success away to struggling Eibar at the De Ipurua Stadium.

Mallorca netted either side of the half through Daniel Rodriguez followed by Takefusa Kubo, whilst the hosts found their sole reply through Pedro Bigas at the death.

Getafe CF 0-0 Celta Vigo

Getafe CF failed to stamp down fourth spot on the table after a disappointing goalless draw against Celta Vigo at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Jose Bordalas’s side finished the game with a man down after Mauro Arambarri’s 82nd minute dismissal following a second bookable offence. – bbc.com