Michelle Obama to star in Netflix children’s show Waffles + Mochi

Mrs Obama said: “I only wish Waffles + Mochi had been around when my daughters were growing up, because it’s the kind of programme that’s fun to watch together as a family, and gives parents the peace of mind to know that their little ones are learning something, too.”

She also said the show was “an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady”.

It’s not the first time she has enlisted puppets for that work. In 2013, she invited Sesame Street characters to the White House as part of a campaign to change school meals in the US and fight childhood obesity.