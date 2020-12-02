Mick Schumacher to join Haas for 2021 season

MICK Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael, has signed to race for Haas next season.

The US-based team said the 21-year-old had signed a “multi-year contract”. He will partner Russian Nikita Mazepin, who was confirmed on Tuesday.

Schumacher, a member of the Ferrari driver academy, leads the F2 series going into this weekend’s final round.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy,” said a “speechless” Schumacher.

German Schumacher thanked Haas and Ferrari for their “trust”, adding: “I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents. I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said Schumacher had “earned the opportunity” with his performances in Formula 2.

Schumacher’s F1 debut next year will come on the 30th anniversary of his father’s own entry to the sport, at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. – bbc.com