Microsoft’s Model Suggests 8 Steps For Businesses To Successfully Implement AI

Microsoft developed the AI 360° model to help companies trying to adopt artificial intelligence get the most out of the technology. The model was designed with 3 primary uses in mind:

As a strategic model for guiding investment in AI To support digital transformation planning To identify where AI is currently being implemented in your company and areas where it has the potential to be deployed going forward

The AI 360 model visualises 4 key digital transformation benefits, 5 AI functionalities and 8 capabilities required to enable successful implementation of AI within a business. To come up with these, Microsoft and EY examined 112 companies across 5 countries in the Middle East and Africa.

So what capabilities does your company need to have in place to realise tangible benefits from artificial intelligence?

Advanced Analytics

Advanced analytics allows you to obtain and deploy specialised data science skills to work with AI by attracting talent and working with external parties.

Data Management

Developing the ability to capture, store, structure, label, access and understand data in order to build the foundation and infrastructure to work with AI technologies.

Open Culture

Creating an open culture in which people embrace change, work to break down silos, and collaborate across the organisation and with external parties

AI Leadership

Using AI technology to set defined goals, capture business value and achieve internal and external buy-in by the organisation.

Emerging Tech

The capability to continuously discover, explore and gain value from new solutions, applications and data platforms.

Agile Development

Collaborative, cross-functional teams work in short project cycles and iterative processes to effectively advance AI solutions.

External Alliances

Entering into partnerships and alliances with third-party solution providers, technical specialists, and business advisors to access technical capabilities, best practices and talent.

Emotional Intelligence

Applying behavioural science capabilities to understand and mimic human behaviour, address human needs, and enable ways to interact with technology and develop more human-like applications.

Download Microsoft's AI 360° model whitepaper for the functionalities and benefits of Artificial Intelligence.

