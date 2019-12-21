Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager insists he is ready and calls for new energy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he must change the “energy” at a club he feels have lost their way since he left after retiring as a player in 2016.

Arteta, 37, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked in November.

He has served as an assistant coach at Manchester City but has never managed.

“I have so much respect for this club, if I didn’t feel I am ready and prepared for this I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair,” Arteta told reporters.

“It was always a dream for me. The day I made a decision to leave this football club I said to the people that I am going outside, I am going to learn, get prepared and hopefully one day I can come back here when I feel I am ready.

“I have been preparing for a few years for this challenge to come. I know the expectations, level and stature of this club and what it deserves. I am ready for that challenge.

“They were so convinced they wanted me that I said I have to take the challenge.”