Ministry Of Health Asks Qualified Practitioners To Offer Online Support During COVID-19 Crisis

The Ministry of Health has called on mental health practitioners willing to offer online counselling services during these challenging times to sign up and assist.

Our valued Practitioners, In light of the Corona Virus-induced crisis, as mental health practitioners, you have a critical service to offer to the needy so as to enhance their mental wellbeing. The Department of Mental Health in the Ministry of Health and Child Care is therefore calling upon qualified practitioners such as Counsellors, Clinical Social Workers, Psychologists and Interns willing to offer Online psychosocial support and E-Counselling services during this critical period. If interested, kindly indicate through your Association. Ministry of Health

For interested practitioners, you can express that interest to the following organisations;

Psychologists: Zimbabwe Psychological Association (ZPA): Innocent Sifelani 0773662209 or sfexiee2@gmail.com ;

or ; Counsellors: Zimbabwe Association of Family Therapists and Professional Counsellors (ZAFTPC): Shupikai Zebron, 0773920028 or shupizebron@gmail.com ;

or ; If you are not yet affiliated to an association, or registered with Allied Health Practioners Council of Zimbabwe (AHPCZ), contact Mufaro Chimbindi 0771056413 or info@ahpcz.co.zw

