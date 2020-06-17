Miss Rural ownership row explained

THE Miss Rural Africa trademark ownership row between a bio-technology company, Oil Castor and former model Sipho Mazibuko has been explained.

Oil Castor Zimbabwe co-founder, Alvaro Arellano on Wednesday said there was a clear distinction in the phrasing of the name.

He said he had made consultations with his legal team before arriving at the name and even approached Sipho Mazibuko the founder of Miss Rural with view of working together.

Arrelano said Mazibuko’s trademark is Miss Rural Zimbabwe and his was Miss Rural Africa. He said Miss Rural Africa was a beauty pageant for young African women based in rural areas.

“We are not in any competition with anyone, our agenda and objectives are to empower the girl girl and give them a voice,”Alvaro said.

“We want to empower the girl child through our peagants, and our names are different. There is no greater pillar of stability than a strong, free, and educated girl child. If we are going to see real development in the world then our best investment is young children, that is our vision and will not be distracted when legally we have not done anything wrong,” he said.

Mazibuko last week fumed following the announcement of a pageant, Miss Rural Africa, organised by Oil Castor Zimbabwe saying it was being run “without her consent”.

According to Mazibuko, Miss Rural is registered as a trademark and patented by her and as such anyone who wants to use that name must seek permission from her. She has threatened to sue the Miss Rural Africa organisers for copyright infringement.

Oil Castor Zimbabwe is bankrolling Miss Rural Africa where the winner will be crowned on June 30 and voting is underway.

The Miss Rural Zimbabwe contest was last held in 2007 under the guidance of Mazibuko but Alvaro is adamant that his pageant ‘Miss Rural Africa’ has nothing to do with the former.

