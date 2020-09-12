Mitambo International Theatre Festival begins

THIS year’s Mitambo International Theatre Festival will be running online from the 15 th of September to the 3rd of October 2020

Mitambo International Theatre Festival is an annual theatre festival that seeks to create partnerships and links between Zimbabwean theatre practitioners and regional and international theatre practitioners that manifest effective and relevant exchange linkages while establishing a world-class sustainable event that contributes to the long-term development of theatre in Zimbabwe.

The festival is usually a five day summer festival held in Harare with series of theatre performances, workshops, paper presentations, pop ups and shows.

In a statement seen by this publication, the festival will be held online due to inconveniences caused by Covid-19.

“This year’s festival will be running online from the 15 th of September to the 3rd of October 2020. The festival opening event will be on the 14th of September. This year’s festival is going online and we will have zoom workshops and discussions, live streaming of short and full length plays on our Facebook pages

Mitambo International Theatre Festival & Zimbabwe theatre academy and our partners pages heart &Soul ,Earground and others to be shared as soon as possible.

“This year’s edition is coming in style, responding to the new normal…. Giving the audiences a chance to experience theatre on screen. In the comfort of their homes practitioners also get to share and learn from industry experts both local, regional and international ( Jasen Mpepho, Savanna trust, Daves Guzha , Prof Schneider, Patience Tawengwa, Dr Maedza,plot Mhako and many others online

“We have various guests in our program (see program Attached) from SA, USA , Germany and some local acts.

“It’s three weeks long to allow for online engagement …it’s not continuous. The first week is mainly workshops , discussions and theatre discussions

“Then short plays and later on full length plays. This is meant to build context and then build up momentum towards the live streaming of the plays.taking audiences from the online workshops and discussions,” read the statement.