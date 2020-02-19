Mohamed Aboutrika slams African football fans

EGYPT and Al Ahly legend Mohamed Aboutrika has slammed the culture of African football fans supporting European teams.

After the recent shocking racism incident in Europe involving Mali striker Moussa Marega, the five-time CAF Champions League winner has questioned the support of fans on the continent.

Aboutrika, who is widely considered as one of the greatest African footballers of all-time despite not playing in Europe claims the continent’s stars are being ‘used’.

“African people would fight because of following European football,” he said, as per BeIn Sports. “But European people don’t even care about African football.

“They don’t even know about our teams, but us we know their teams. All they do in Europe is to racially abuse our African players. “They just use Africans for their benefits and throw them out after using them. Our players are always in the middle of racism every week, but the refs they give yellow cards and red cards if a player reacts to racism.”

Aboutrika lifted 28 major titles over his 16-year career, including three Africa Cup of Nations titles with the Pharaohs. – Kickoff.com