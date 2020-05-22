Multichoice Zimbabwe Customers Care Centres Now Open

After a lockdown closure period of seven weeks, MultiChoice Zimbabwe customer care centres are open again, while its national telecall centre is back in operation at its office base.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager, said the company’s physical re-opening was accompanied by a range of hygiene and public safety measures in keeping with regulations governing revival of physical operations.

These health requirements are well known to all customers and include use of masks, provision of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing on premises, adhered to by customers and staff

The customer care centres are in Avondale and Joina City in Harare, as well as in Bulawayo and Mutare.

They are open weekdays from 9am to 4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm (Harare branches) and 9am to 12pm ( Bulawayo and Mutare branches).

All walk- in customer care centres are closed on Sundays .

The national telecall centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9am 4pm including Sundays from 9am to 1pm.

“During the first seven week of lockdown our offices were completely closed and a number of staff worked from home,” said Ms Dziva.

“The national telecall centre operated remotely, with staff operating from their homes and inked by our mobile call-in numbers. Now that the telecall team is back in the office, the landline (024) 232600 is again operational.”

She said MultiChoice Zimbabwe was delighted to be back in physical operation but was pleased with operational capacity during the stricter lockdown period.

“We are also pleased bank branches are also operational, as this gives customers access to physical subscription payment options, and our telecall staff are able to identify banks providing this service,” said Ms Dziva. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





