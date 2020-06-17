Mutashu appointed MAZ chairperson

MARKETERS Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) has appointed businessman Denford Mutashu as the chairperson of the Superbrand Adjudication committee for the next two years with effect from June 1.

Mutashu who is the president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers takes over from Eve Gadzikwa whose two year term ended at the end of May.

“The board of the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe wishes to inform its members, stakeholders, the entire business community and the media on the appointment of Mr Denford Mutashu as the Chairperson of the Superbrand Adjudication committee with effect from June 1 for the next two years,” MAZ said in statement.

Superbrand is an internationally recognized concept adopted by the MAZ since 2009.

It aims to identify brands that are performing above and beyond others within the market

This concept identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands by recognizing, rewarding, and reinforcing leading brands, be they local or international.

Gillian Rusike, MAZ, Secretary General welcomed Mutashu and thanked Gadzikwa for her “invaluable contribution” during her term on office.

“I would like to welcome our new chairperson of the superbrand adjudication committee Mr Mutashu. We know him to be very passionate about local brands from his responsibilities as the president of the Zimbabwe Retailers Association and as a local business person,” he said.

“The brand is confident he will bring vast knowledge about our brands and that wisdom will perpetuate our business sector into higher dimensions of competitiveness as they push for quality products in Zimbabwe,” Rusike said.

In his acceptance speech, Mutashu said: “It is an exciting opportunity for me to work with the leading brands in Zimbabwe. And I would like to believe that the opportunity came at a time when brands are subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time we should not let brands die.”