Blessing Muzarabani bounces back as Zimbabwe name side to face Pakistan

BLESSING Muzarabani is set to resume his international career after he was named in Zimbabwe’s squad for the limited-overs series in Pakistan.

The 24-year-old fast bowler was selected for the tour after he recently ended his stint with English county side Northamptonshire.

Muzarabani had played one Test, 18 one-day international (ODI) matches and six Twenty20 international (T20I) games for Zimbabwe when he decided to put his international career on hold in 2018 to take up a county contract.

His return is a massive boost for Zimbabwe, especially with the experienced frontline seamer Kyle Jarvis ruled out of the Pakistan tour due to a stress fracture injury.

Meanwhile, two uncapped players, Milton Shumba and Faraz Akram, have made it into Zimbabwe’s 20-man squad that is set to go into a bio-secure bubble in Harare on Monday before leaving for Pakistan on 19 October.

Zimbabwe have also included other young talents in the form of Wessly Madhevere and Richard Ngarava.

The touring squad is however quite experienced, with captain Chamu Chibhabha and fellow seasoned campaigners Brendan Taylor, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Elton Chigumbura forming the nucleus of the side.

The ODI series in Pakistan, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, is pencilled in for 30 October and 1 and 3 November.

The T20I matches are scheduled for 7, 8 and 10 November.

Zimbabwe Squad for Pakistan Tour:

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams