Nadal and Federer ‘could skip US and French Open’

TENNIS greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal could be forced to choose which grand slams they play later this year due to a calendar backlog.

The French Open was rescheduled for September after coronavirus forced it to be postponed from the normal slot at the end of May. That is just one week after the US Open is due to end in September, which forces the likes of Nadal, 33,and Federer,38, into some tough decisions.

According to Australian doubles great Todd Woodbridge, ageing greats Nadal and Federer might be forced to choose one of the grand slams rather than both. Federer has, in the past, skipped the French Open to focus his efforts on Wimbledon while the hard courts in America have traditionally been tough on Nadal’s knees. Speaking to Channel Nine, Woodbridge said: “What does Rafael Nadal do? Does he play the US Open or does he save himself for the French? B

ecause the likelihood is you can’t win both of those back-to-back. “The US Open is brutal in terms of heat and recovery, and the French is brutal because of the physicality that is required playing on clay. – thesun.co.uk