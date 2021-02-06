NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James calls plans to play game in pandemic ‘a slap in the face’

The NBA’s plans to stage an All-Star Game amid the coronavirus pandemic are a “slap in the face” for players, says LeBron James.

Reports suggest the game could be arranged to be played on 7 March in Atalanta, having initially been cancelled before the season started.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said players had been looking forward to some time off after a short off-season.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game,” said James.

“I am not happy about it. If I am selected I will be there physically but not mentally.”

He added: “We came off a short off-season of 71 days and then coming into the season we were told we were not going to have an All-Star Game so we would have a nice little break. Then they throw an All-Star Game on us like this.

“It is pretty much a slap in the face. We are still dealing with pandemic and we are going to bring the whole league into a city that is open.”

Similarly, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox believes it is “stupid” to hold an All-Star Game while the pandemic is ongoing.

“If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what’s the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?” said Fox, 23.

“Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is.”

However, Fox, who was speaking after Sacramento’s 116-111 win over Boston Celtics, said he would play if picked.

“You know you get fined,” he added. “If you’re supposed to be in it and you’re not hurt and you decide not to play, that’s a hefty fine, so I would play in it.”

James was speaking after his triple-double helped theLakers to a 114-93 win over the Denver Nuggets, consigning the Nuggets to their second defeat in three games.

James scored 27 points, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists, as seven Lakers shot double figures.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia 76ers were stunned by the Portland Trail Blazers as a 121-105 defeat ended their four-game winning streak.

The Blazers were missing four starters and playing with just nine active players because of injury, but Gary Trent Jr scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony add 22 as they pulled off a shock win.

Kelly Oubre Jr scored a career-high 40 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 147-116, while Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 23 points as the Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz recorded their 13th win in 14 games, beating the Atlanta Hawks 112-91.

The Houston Rockets rolled to a 115-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies as John Wall led four Rockets into double figures – bbc.com