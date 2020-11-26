Ncube, Mangudya headline post-budget Breakfast Forum

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya will officiate at the Daily News Post-National Budget Business Breakfast Forum to be held at Rainbow Towers in Harare on Monday.

The Daily News business forum, to be moderated by prominent Harare lawyer, Nqobile Munzara, will take place four days after the delivery of the highly anticipated 2021 National Budget.

Finance minister Ncube and RBZ governor Mangudya will lead discussions at the event with the help of a panel composed of experienced economists and businesspersons.

The panellists will include Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) chief executive officer Gloria Zvaravanhu, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Henry Ruzvidzo, Bankers Association of Zimbabwe president Ralph Watungwa, veteran economist Naome Chakanya from the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ) as well as the chief executive officer of Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank, Mandas Marikanda.

Other industrial and commercial representative bodies such as the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce will also be represented.

The Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) – publishers of the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday- have described the event as “a must-attend.”

“The post-budget interface is an event not to be missed as it is coming at a time Zimbabwe has just launched an ambitious economic blueprint – the National Development Strategy (NDS1) – whose key deliverable is a sustained national economic growth for our country.

“Given that NDS1 is a key step in Zimbabwe’s drive of achieving an upper middle income economy status in the next decade, we are confident that the business forum will provide a platform to share perspectives that will improve the performance of our economy, and the well-being of our citizens,” said ANZ commercial director Lewis Chikurunhe.

The imminent Post-National Budget Business Breakfast Forum has been made possible through generous funding from the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) and Agribank.

“We are very grateful to our gold sponsor, the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, and our silver sponsor Agribank, for supporting this important initiative.

“These two banks are key enablers of what the ministry of Finance and Economic Development is doing to make Zimbabwe’s economy bigger and better,” said the ANZ commercial director.