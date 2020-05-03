NetOne Board Chairperson Investigated For Appointing Associate To Reside Over Muchenje’s Hearing

The axing of Lazarus Muchenje continues to produce twists and turns akin to a Hollywood blockbuster with latest reports alleging abuse of office by the board chairperson who axed Muchenje for… ABUSE OF OFFICE!

Ms Susan Mutangadura who is the acting board chairperson is alleged to have appointed a “suspected business acquaintance” and retired judge [name withheld] to preside over Lazarus Muchenje’s hearing.

The appointment is said to have raised eyebrows because Ms Mutangadura is also a panelist at Africa Institute of Mediation and Arbitration, a company founded by the former judge now being asked to reside over Muchenje’s case. Full List Of Allegations Laid Against NetOne Boss

Law enforcement agents who set out on investigating had obtained a search-and-seize-order have been deterred by the telecommunications company which counted by filing an urgent chamber application which seeks to ensure investigators don’t access certain documents due to their confidentiality. NetOne Board Facing Expulsion Whilst CEO Continues To Be Investigated

The problem with NetOne’s current situation now seems to be the fact that even if Muchenje did abuse office, it seems those above him are also seemingly corrupted with board squabbles summing up the company’s presence in the news cycle of late.

This is more disheartening because 2019 was a turnaround year for the telecoms company with NetOne posting a profit and providing more strategic clarity compared to what we had seen in the last decade.





