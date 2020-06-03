NetOne Introduces e-Learning Bundles – Cheaper Than Econet?

Last week we wrote a speculative article on whether NetOne was working on eLearning bundles that would be launched soon. Well the bundles have been launched but some of the speculation that we were led to believe didn’t come to fruition.

The bundle itself will have 3 tiers, Regular, Heavy, Extreme and they’ll be structured as follows; Scholar Data Bundle Bundle Name Price Data (Mb) Price /MB Validity Regular $150.00 9,000 0.017 30 Days Heavy $200.00 13,000 0.015 30 Days Extreme $250.00 20,000 0.013 30 Days

Compared to Econet’s e-Learning bundles there are some interesting differences to note:

NetOne has 3 eLearning bundles to Econet’s 2 options. NetOne wins out on giving subscribers and learning institutions more choice. The only comparable bundle between the two is the $200 bundle and NetOne will give students and institutions 13GB whilst Econet subscribers will get 10GB. The ZW$250 bundle gets you similar amounts of data on both networks which means the quality of the network will decide which provider you’ll end up going with at that price point.

How do students & schools access the bundles?

For Universities to qualify for the E-learning data bundle they will need to have a minimum of fifty (50) students who will share their student registration numbers. Universities will prepay for the data before the bundles can be credited.

