Econet and NetOne recently adjusted the pricing of their mobile data – as has become the norm. There are 2 bundles that hadn’t been adjusted by either of the two operators in their last 2 tariff increases – the Private WiFi bundle from Econet and the One-Fi bundle from NetOne.

When Econet announced new pricing for their Private WiFi bundle there were protests online but NetOne has followed suit albeit with different pricing. We compare the two and see which provider is offering the better value; Data Allocation Econet Private WiFi NetOne One-Fi $ % difference 25GB ZW$1300 ZW$650 50% 50GB ZW$2000 ZW$1250 37.5% 80GB N/A ZW$1500 N/A

NetOne is clearly the cheaper option but there are few things to consider. Because of the slight bump from ZW$400 to ZW$650, if local currency continues to lose value NetOne might be forced to push up the prices earlier than Econet.

Another thing to note how well NetOne’s mobile internet will work in your area. Where I stay I only get a 3G connection – which wouldn’t deter me from getting their cheaper connection since that will suffice for what I do on my phone but for others that might differ.

All things being equal though – NetOne is clearly offering a better value. It’s hard to discount the fact that with ZW$2000 you’ll get 80GB of data and keep $500 in your pocket whilst Econet subscribers will only get 50GB for the same amount Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post NetOne One-Fi VS Econet Private Wi-Fi – Who Offers Better Value? (May 2020) appeared first on Techzim.