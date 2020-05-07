[Update] NetOne Revises Bundle Prices; Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)
After the outcry by many regarding Econet’s decision to hike pricing of data bundles yesterday, NetOne has followed suit after 24 hours.
UPDATE:
When this article went up it contained innacuracies. The tariffs in the article were actually effected on the 17th of March. NetOne was yet to effect the new tariffs as they had announced. Now they’ve done so and the article presents the new and accurate tariffs. Apologies for the mistake.
Before flocking to NetOne for better deals, here’s what subscribers will now have to pay for the different types of data on offer at NetOne;
Bundled data
Now, let’s take a look at bundles i.e the hourly, daily, weekly and monthly bundles;
Price
Data allocation
Validity
Hourly
$25
1000MB
1 Hour
Daily
$8
30MB
24 hours
$15
80MB
24 hours
$30
200MB
24 hours
$60
480MB
24 hours
$80
960MB
24 hours
$100
1200MB
24 hours
Weekly
$7.50
28MB
1 Week
$15
60MB
1 Week
$40
160MB
1 Week
$75
350MB
1 Week
$150
700MB
1 Week
$500
5000MB
1 Week
Monthly
$50
200MB
30 Days
$100
450MB
30 Days
$250
1500MB
30 Days
$500
3500MB
30 Days
$1000
8000MB
30 Days
Social media bundles
|Platform
|Price
|Data Allocation
|Validity
|$5
|20MB
|1 Day
|$10
|50MB
|1 Day
|$15
|70MB
|Weekly
|$30
|150MB
|Weekly
|$55
|300MB
|Monthly
|$100
|600MB
|Monthly
|$5
|20MB
|1 Day
|$10
|50MB
|1 Day
|$15
|70MB
|Weekly
|$30
|150MB
|Weekly
|$55
|300MB
|Monthly
|$100
|600MB
|Monthly
|$5
|20MB
|1 Day
|$10
|50MB
|1 Day
|$15
|70MB
|Weekly
|$30
|150MB
|Weekly
|$55
|300MB
|Monthly
|$100
|600MB
|Monthly
|$5
|20MB
|1 Day
|$10
|50MB
|1 Day
|$15
|70MB
|Weekly
|$30
|150MB
|Weekly
|$55
|300MB
|Monthly
|$100
|600MB
|Monthly
Subscribers interested in the night bundle will now pay $40 for 1GB
SMS Bundles
SMS bundles also got revised and are now structured as follows;
- $1 for 10 SMS valid for one day
- $3 for 35 SMS valid for one day
- $5 for 60 SMS valid for one day
- $2.10 for 35 SMS valid for one day
- $10 for 100 SMS valid for one week
- $20 for 220 SMS valid for one week
- $50 for 600 SMS valid for one week
- $110 for 1200 SMS valid for one week
