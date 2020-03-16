NetOne Suspended CEO Remains Suspended Despite Winning Court Case Challenging Suspension

NetOne suspended Chief Executive has been informed by the NetOne board that he remains suspended despite the fact that he successfully challenged his suspension in court.

Mr Muchenje’s lawyers were notified by the NetOne board on Thursday that the CEO who wished to resume his duties could not do so:

We have this morning been advised by our client that your client has presented himself at its office with a copy of the court order and it appears that he wishes to resume his duties as the chief executive officer. For a start, the final part of the court order requires that the applicant’s (Muchenje’s) legal practitioners’ serve the court order on either ourselves our client. Further, your client knows that he was suspended on the 20th of February 2020 and the suspension still stands. The order handed to out client clearly states that the interim relief is that respondents are interdicted from pursuing any disciplinary proceedings. Kindly advise your client to vacate our client’s premises as he is contrvening the express condition of his suspension which requires that he shall not be allowed to access any NetOne’s office or communicate with any NetOne’s employees. NetOne lawyers C. Kahuni and Attorneys in a letter to Muchenje’s legal team

Lazarus Muchenje’s legal team argued that their client had not stepped foot on NetOne’s premises when contacted for comment:

Our client has never set foot at NetOne (Private) Limited premises today (Thursday) as alleged in the letter by C. Kuhuni and Associates, which is dated 12th March 2020. Innocent Chingarande – Legal representative for Lazarus Muchenje

