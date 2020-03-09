NetOne has tweeted that it will be reviewing its data and SMS bundles from 9 March.

Dear Valued Customer, Please be advised that our bundle tariffs will be reviewed with effect on 10 March 2020. NetOne Twitter

Econet reviewed tariffs for their bundled data packages back in February and surprisingly back then NetOne didn’t review their bundles. It comes as no surprise that they are reviewing the bundles now as the local currency continues to weaken making the current rates less sustainable.

As expected, the reaction to this news wasn’t positive but others are still hoping for an unlikely downward review: If you follows Buddie people may go to telecel — Liaison chineka (@chineka8) March 8, 2020 Nhaka tichashaya kwokutizira — ANASHE (@Panashe468) March 8, 2020 I hope it's downwards @NetOneCellular. One way Netone — kelvin sungiso (@spider866) March 8, 2020 Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

{{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post NetOne To Raise Tariffs For Bundles On 9 March appeared first on Techzim.