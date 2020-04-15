Newcastle United takeover deal worth US$375m close

A Newcastle United takeover has taken a step closer after new documents show that owner Mike Ashley has entered into a charge agreement with potential buyer Amanda Staveley.

Financier Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

It is understood to be worth £300m (US$375m).

The 31-page charge agreement lodged at Companies House lays the legal groundwork for a potential deal to be completed.

The documents include details of a £150m (US$287) claim related to Staveley’s firm, PCP Capital Partners, and its long-running legal case against Barclays Bank PLC.

The Premier League has also been informed of the potential deal and are understood to have begun the process of carrying out checks under its owners and directors test.

Newcastle and Staveley would not comment when approached by BBC Sport. – bbc.com