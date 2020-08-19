Neymar could be banned

NEYMAR could be banned from the Champions League final after swapping shirts with Marcel Halstenberg following Paris Saint-Germain’s win over RB Leipzig.

The Brazilian broke Uefa’s coronavirus protocol when he was caught on camera trading after the French giants’ 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Uefa’s 31-page ‘Return to play protocol’, issued earlier this month, states: “Players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts.”

It adds that non-compliance with the obligations “may lead to disciplinary measures in accordance with the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations.”

According to reports before the competition’s return from the Covid-19 shutdown, swapping shirts during the Lisbon mini-tournament would result in a 12-day period of self-isolation.

Uefa’s official protocol does not explicitly address a period of isolation in cases of shirt-swapping.

But with PSG now facing Bayern Munich or Lyon, who meet on Wednesday night, in just five days’ time, on Sunday, there is a real risk the Brazilian superstar could be unavailable. Neymar, 28, was at his influential best as PSG outclassed their German rivals at Benfica’s Stadium of Light to reach the final for the first time. – thesun.co.uk