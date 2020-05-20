No F1 race without quarantine exemptions

FORMULA 1 says it would be unable to hold a British Grand Prix if personnel are not given exemptions from plans to quarantine international travellers.

The UK government will “soon” impose a requirement on all arrivals from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days.

An F1 spokesman said: “A 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to have a British Grand Prix this year.

“Additionally, it has a major impact on literally tens of thousands of jobs linked to F1 and supply chains.”

A spokesman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said no decisions on exemptions had yet been reached.

F1 has drawn up plans to ensure its races are coronavirus-safe as much as possible.

Teams will be kept apart from each other at the tracks, and stay in separate hotels, to which they will be driven in buses. In addition, all personnel would be tested before travelling and every two days while at the races. – bbc.com