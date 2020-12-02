‘No one helped Maradona’

DIEGO Maradona fell and hit his head a week before he died – and was left alone for three days “without help”, his nurse has reportedly claimed.

The Argentinian football legend, 60, passed away from “chronic heart failure” at his home in Buenos Aires last week.

But, with police probing his death over allegations of medical negligence, a lawyer for his nurse reportedly said he hit his head during a fall in his house.

According to local media, the World Cup winner was not taken to hospital or given an MRI scan for the bump on the right side of his skull.

At the time, he was recovering from brain surgery which removed a clot on the left side of his head and was receiving round-the-clock care.

A lawyer for Gisela Madrid, the star’s nurse, reportedly said: “Maradona fell on the Wednesday of the week before his death.

“He fell and hit his head, but they didn’t take him to the hospital for an MRI or CT scan …”

Attorney Rodolfo Baquè also claimed the former Barcelona and Napoli playmaker was left alone for three days after the tumble.

He said: “Maradona was unable to decide anything – after the fall he was left alone for three days in his room, without being seen by anyone and without being helped.” – thesun.co.uk