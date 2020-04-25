Open Parly Announces Hack4Covid Virtual Hackathon; Apply Here
Open Parly ZW is joining the hundreds of organisations trying to use tech to solve the problems caused by COVID-19.
The world is adapting to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, organizations and governments are innovating to make life better, easier, and safer during this unprecedented time.
Hack4Covid is Open Parly’s 1st virtual hackathon, and participants will have to build WordPress Plugins, Widgets, Apps, and Bots that will integrate into their Covid-19 Dashboard.
Rules for participants
- Choose your own team members
- Participants must be between 18 – 35 years
- Complete participation form
- Developers must be from Zimbabwe
- Join Slack Channel
- Complete the challenge within the required timeframe (27 – 30 April 2020)
3 Participants with the winning solutions will be awarded US$1000 each
Sign up for Open Parly’s Hack4Covid Virtual Hackathon
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
The post Open Parly Announces Hack4Covid Virtual Hackathon; Apply Here appeared first on Techzim.