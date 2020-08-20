Osaka and Serena Williams top as tennis dominates rich list
THE world’s nine highest-earning sportswomen over the past year are all tennis players, according to research by US business magazine Forbes.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka tops the list with earnings of US$37,4m ahead of Serena Williams with US$36m
World number one Ashleigh Barty is third with income of US$13.1m.
United States international footballer Alex Morgan is the only athlete from outside tennis in the top 10, earning US$4,6m.
Morgan, who gave birth to her first child in May, earned US$4,2m of her income through endorsements during the span of Forbes analysis – between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020.
The US women’s team, winners of the Women’s World Cup in July 2019, are currently in dispute with their federation, appealing against a judge’s decision to reject their claims of being underpaid compared with the US men’s team.
Osaka and Williams have both broken the previous record for annual earnings, set at US$29,7m in 2015 by Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova. In a list of the world’s 100 best-paid sportspeople published by Forbes in May, Osaka (29th) and Williams (33rd) were the only women. – bbc.com
|Top 10 highest-earning sportswomen*
|Rank
|Name
|Sport
|Earnings
|1
|Naomi Osaka
|Tennis
|$37.4m (£26.3m)
|2
|Serena Williams
|Tennis
|$36m (£27.2m)
|3
|Ashleigh Barty
|Tennis
|$13.1m (£9.9m)
|4
|Simona Halep
|Tennis
|$10.9m (£8.2m)
|5
|Bianca Andreescu
|Tennis
|$8.9m (£6.7m)
|6
|Garbine Muguruza
|Tennis
|$6.6m (£5m)
|7
|Elina Svitolina
|Tennis
|$6.4m (£4.8m)
|8
|Sofia Kenin
|Tennis
|$5.8m (£4.4m)
|9
|Angelique Kerber
|Tennis
|$5.3m (£4m)
|10
|Alex Morgan
|Football
|$4.6m (£3.5m)
|*Between June 2019 and June 2020, according to Forbes