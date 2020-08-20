Osaka and Serena Williams top as tennis dominates rich list

THE world’s nine highest-earning sportswomen over the past year are all tennis players, according to research by US business magazine Forbes.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka tops the list with earnings of US$37,4m ahead of Serena Williams with US$36m

World number one Ashleigh Barty is third with income of US$13.1m.

United States international footballer Alex Morgan is the only athlete from outside tennis in the top 10, earning US$4,6m.

Morgan, who gave birth to her first child in May, earned US$4,2m of her income through endorsements during the span of Forbes analysis – between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020.

The US women’s team, winners of the Women’s World Cup in July 2019, are currently in dispute with their federation, appealing against a judge’s decision to reject their claims of being underpaid compared with the US men’s team.

Osaka and Williams have both broken the previous record for annual earnings, set at US$29,7m in 2015 by Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova. In a list of the world’s 100 best-paid sportspeople published by Forbes in May, Osaka (29th) and Williams (33rd) were the only women. – bbc.com