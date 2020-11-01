LIFESTYLE3
Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Sport Pep Guardiola: My time at Barcelona is over, says Manchester City boss
Sport
November 1, 2020

Pep Guardiola: My time at Barcelona is over, says Manchester City boss

Print
EMail

Pep Guardiola insists his time as Barcelona manager is “over” after the Manchester City boss was linked with a return to the Spanish giants.

Pep Guardiola is in his fourth year at Manchester City

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font said he would be keen to bring back Guardiola if elected.

“As manager of Barcelona my time is over,” said Guardiola.

“I lived my period there. [Current Barcelona boss] Ronald Koeman is there, I respect him. He is an incredible friend of mine. It belongs for other people.”

Guardiola was speaking after his Manchester City side beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the Premier League.

It was City’s third game in a week after a draw at West Ham was followed by a 3-0 win at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“We played really well,” added Guardiola.

“We struggled to score goals for the chances we created, 16 shots, eight on target, is a lot against this team.

“It’s our third game in seven days, all away, it’s so demanding. People have responded to that well.” – bbc.com