PFA holds talks with social media firms

THE Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has had talks with social media companies after Premier League players were sent racist abuse.

Iffy Onuora, the players’ union’s coaching and equalities executive, said the talks with Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been “broadly supportive”.

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha were abused on social media at the weekend.

“There’s an awful lot of work that still needs to be done,” Onuora said.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was arrested by police investigating racist messages sent to Zaha.

And Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said he wants more done by “people in power”to tackle racist abuse on social media, with McGoldrick sent messages following his side’s win against Chelsea on Saturday.

Onuora said: “This is just a reminder that there’s an awful lot of work that still needs to be done educationally. It is a big challenge, regarding social media. – bbc.com