PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
International News
March 27, 2020

PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

In a video posted on Twitter prime minister, Boris Johnson, confirmed he had developed mild symptoms – “a temperature and persistent cough” – over the last 24 hours and, on the advice of the chief medical officer, he took a test which returned positive for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

“He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a statement said.

He will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis, the statement added.

The test was carried out at Number 10 by NHS staff.

In a tweet, Mr Johnson said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this.”

Mr Johnson was last seen on Thursday night, as he clapped outside No 10 as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff.

There are more than 11,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 578 people have died. – bbc.com