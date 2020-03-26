Portion Of ZIMRA Staff Ordered To Work From Home

ZIMRA has become the latest of many local companies taking restrictive measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The tax collection authority has put into effect the following measures;

All ZIMRA stations and offices maintaining critical skeleton staff;

Staff have been provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers;

Staff have received awareness communication and operational guidelines;

Staff work from home where practical;

Staff interact with clients/agents via electronic means;

In the case of suspected cases and or exposure amongst staff, the staff members in question are immediately quarantined and the Health Officials are alerted;

Stamping officers wear appropriate protective clothing during the processing of documents;

Clients are encouraged to access, utilise the available ZIMRA e-service facilities on www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw and reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents;

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is aware that due to the nature of the daily work and the positioning of our offices, stations and ports of entry, our staff are at high risk in terms of exposure to COVID-19, Corona virus. It is ZIMRA’s top priority to safeguard our employees and our clients during this difficult time while we secure the necessary revenue for Government. Faith Mazani – ZIMRA Commissioner General

ZIMRA has joined Econet and ZOL who have part of their workforce working from home in order to try and contain the novel Coronavirus spread following the confirmation of 3 local cases over the last few days.

