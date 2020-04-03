Premier League clubs to consult players on 30% wage cut as resumption delayed

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs as it was announced the season will not resume until “it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

All clubs have agreed to put the proposed “combination of conditional reductions and deferrals” to players.

The Premier League will advance £125m to the EFL and National League, and give £20m towards the NHS.

Clubs still intend on completing all league and cup fixtures.

The EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have all suspended play without setting a target return date, meaning the entirety of English football is on hold indefinitely.

“Any return to play will only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows,” the Premier League said.

“It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”