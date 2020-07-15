July 14, 2020
Premier League Confirm Official Dates for 2020 Summer Transfer Window
The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domestic-only window between 5-16 October.
“During this window, clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations),” said a Premier League statement.
“No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.” – bbc.com