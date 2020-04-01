Premier League, EFL and PFA to discuss collective wage deferral

Premier League and English Football League clubs are set to discuss a collective wage deferral agreement at a meeting with the Professional Footballers’ Association on Wednesday.

The proposal is one option to help clubs facing financial struggles during the coronavirus crisis.

It is also understood the PFA will ask clubs if wage deferrals are justified.

However, players’ union Fifpro warned against standardised policies on player salary cuts.

Fifpro said that measures taken by elite clubs “cannot just be translated downwards”.

The first-team squad and coaching staff of Italian Serie A side Juventus, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri, have agreed to take a significant pay cut.

Season will only resume ‘when it is safe’

Professional football in England has been suspended until 30 April at the earliest because of the pandemic.

It is widely accepted that a return is likely to come at a later date.

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) are both committed to finishing the season but have said they will resume “only when it is safe and conditions allow”.