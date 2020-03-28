President ED Declares 21 Day Lockdown From Monday 30 March

President Mnangagwa has declared that from Monday 30 March, the country will go into total lockdown for the next 21 days.

Some of the measures announced as part of the declaration are as follows;

Army to be deployed to enforce lockdown. All movements of people is prohibited with the exception of Ministers, Heads of Ministries & Health workers

Civil servants on duty, will be allowed unrestricted movement.

Funerals will be exempt but numbers should not exceed 50;

Motorists will not be allowed to leave vehicles when they refuel;

All public transport will be banned expect ZUPCO and Public Service Commission vehicles says Mnangagwa;

