During the President’s national address wherein he declared the Coronavirus a national disaster, the President also informed journalists present and the nation at large that he doesn’t follow social media.

One of the questions presented before the President was in regards to the information circulating on social media where claims that the University of Zimbabwe was closing down due to the virus affecting a student (which was later confirmed to be false) had been made.

The President explained that he doesn’t follow social media update:

Honestly, do you expect the President to be following social media? What I will say is what is formal – that’s what the government position is. Schools will close in two weeks. We shall allow them to run unless something drastic happens.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the President doesn’t monitor and publish posts on his social media pages personally, but considering what we’ve seen during Donald Trump’s tenure, you can never be too sure. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

{{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post President ED Says He Doesn’t Follow Social Media appeared first on Techzim.