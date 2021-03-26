PSMAS urges health sector to innovate in response to Covid-19

PREMIER Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has challenged the health sector to come up with innovative ways to address health service delivery bottlenecks triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call comes ahead of a webinar on the challenges gripping the country’s health sector to be co-hosted by the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ)’s Conferencing Unit and PSMAS on March 31.

The highly-anticipated event will draw speakers from relevant health institutions and the government.

“We obviously need to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise to continue serving our members and remain relevant, hence the move by PSMAS to partner ANZ in providing a platform for these and other conversations.

“It is anticipated that this ground-breaking event will provide a platform for industry to explore ways of conquering the prevailing challenges with a view to outlasting the pandemic for the benefit of not only the PSMAS membership, but the entire Zimbabwean population,” said PSMAS communications and stakeholder relations manager Paidamwoyo Chipunza.

The country’s oldest medical aid society bemoaned the deep scars inflicted on Zimbabwe’s health sector by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The health insurance industry, just like any other sector, is at crossroads as Covid-19 has transformed the way we live and discharge our mandates.

“Coming as it does against the backdrop of other multifaceted challenges which are bedevilling the economy and impacting negatively on the health sector, Covid-19 has further strained and stretched health insurance resources,” she said.

Chipunza said the medical aid society has already come up with measures to lessen the burden imposed on its members by the pandemic.

“Already, PSMAS has introduced shock absorbers to the pandemic for the benefit of its members… these include Covid-19 cover on diagnostic testing, access to Covid-19 care medicines, short and long-term Covid-19 hospitalisations, as well as homecare visits.

“The society is also exploring ways of providing Covid-19 vaccination on a voluntary basis in line with government guidelines. In spite of the emerging challenges, PSMAS remains committed to improving access to healthcare for all its members,” she said.

On its part, ANZ, which publishes the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday, has praised PSMAS for funding the forthcoming webinar.

“PSMAS, which has been a key player on the Zimbabwean health scene for close to nine decades, has a proven track record of coming up with innovative products and services for the benefit of their members.

“We are, therefore, delighted that such an experienced and innovative player has come on board to fund the costs of hosting the event,” said ANZ commercial director Lewis Chikurunhe.