Rafa Nadal writes-off 2020

WORRIED Rafa Nadal has written off the chances of playing the French Open this autumn, claiming: 2020 is practically lost.

Tennis is on hold until mid-July following the cancellation of Wimbledon, the biggest event to be axed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The French Open – which Nadal has won a record-breaking 12 times – has moved from May to a proposed date of September 27.

Yet France remains in strict lockdown and many countries have international travel bans in place.

And the world No.2 does not expect to play competitive tennis until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Spaniard, 33, said: “I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don’t think so.

“I would take being ready for 2021. I’m more concerned with the Australian Open than what happens later this year.

“I see 2020 as practically lost.” – thesun.co.uk