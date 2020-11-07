Rafael Nadal through to Paris Masters semi-finals after beating Pablo Carreno Busta

Rafael Nadal is in the Paris Masters semi-finals after coming from a set down to beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Top seed Nadal will face Alexander Zverev or Stan Wawrinka next after a 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory.

The defeat means Carreno Busta has not qualified for the ATP Tour Finals, with Diego Schwartzman taking the last spot.

Nadal, who claimed his 1,000th career victory earlier this week, has never won the Paris Masters.

Canada’s Milos Raonic will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final. – bbc.com