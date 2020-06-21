Rajput staying put as Zimbabwe head coach

Lalchand Rajput has announced he is staying put as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team.

Media reports had sparked speculation regarding a move elsewhere for the 58-year-old mentor.

However, Rajput says he is fully committed to honouring his three-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) which runs up to the end of September 2021.

“I am contracted with the ZC board until September 2021 and I have no intention to leave before that. I have a contractual obligation and I abide by that,” he said.

Rajput is currently in his home country of India since March when governments across the world imposed lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ZC is however making plans to have him back in Harare as soon as possible so that he can take charge of Zimbabwe’s preparations for a potential home tour against Afghanistan that has been lined up for July-August.