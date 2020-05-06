Ramaphosa Appoints Masiyiwa To Lead Initiative To Secure Coronavirus Protective Equipment

SA President and chairman of the AU, Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed one of Zimbabwe’s most famous business leaders – Strive Masiyiwa to head a private-sector led effort to improve supply personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

President Ramaphosa informed the meeting that he had appointed Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa to coordinate a private sector-led continental effort to procure critical personal protective equipment and other essential supplies.

The meeting endorsed the establishment of a forum on African business leaders to support efforts by the AU and Member States to implement the continental Covid-19 strategy.

They also acknowledged the commendable efforts of African leaders in their respective countries to contain the virus and adopt measures to mitigate against its socio-economic impacts.

In this regard, they underscored the importance of unity, solidarity, collaboration and cooperation among African countries to ensure a decisive response to Covid-19. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work together in responding to the pandemic, including through collaboration and sharing information on best practices.