Renew Your Insurance, Vehicle, & Radio Licence Using This WhatsApp Bot

Given that the entire nation is currently under lockdown, those of you with expiring insurance, vehicle and radio licences might be in search of digital renewal options to ensure that when the lockdown ends the first thing you do is collect your disc.

IceCash is offering one such WhatsApp bot (08677 004010) and an online portal that enables online renewals for motor vehicle insurance, licensing and ZBC radio licensing.

How does this work?

After getting your renewals SMS notification from your insurance company, you can then text the IceCash WhatsApp Bot and go through the renewal process (more on that in a bit). After completing your payment for the renewal, you’ll be able to collect your proof of cover disc at a ZINARA office or your insurance company.

The renewal process – WhatsApp

If you’re going to renew your disc via WhatsApp you’ll need to follow these steps;

“Renew + Registration Number” to 08677 004010; Select the required renewal from 3 options (insurance only/ insurance+vehicle licensing/ insurance + vehicle licensing + radio licence); Select the length of renewal; Select your preferred payment method (EcoCash/OneMoney/Telecash); Complete payment & receive receipt; Print disc at ZINARA/insurance company.

For those who prefer to use the website instead, follow these steps;

Visit the IceCash portal; Enter your vehicle’s registration number; Enter the OTP pin you’ll receive on your phone; Select the required renewal from 3 options (insurance only/ insurance+vehicle licensing/ insurance + vehicle licensing + radio licence); Select the length of renewal; Select your preferred payment method (EcoCash/OneMoney/Telecash); Complete payment & receive receipt; Print disc at ZINARA/insurance company.

It's also important to note that IceCash allows for renewals for ALL insurance companies. During the renewal process some users are getting an error reading, "Vehicle details could not be retrieved due to invalid mobile number. Kindly engage your insurer to regularise." Such users will individuals will have to get in touch with their insurance company since this error shows up when the mobile number in use is different from the one possessed by your insurer.





