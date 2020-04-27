Restore old national anthem: Prophet Jay Moses

UNITED States of America based prophet Fadzai Sithole popularly known as F Jay Moses has urged Zimbabwe to reconsider returning to the old National Anthem (Ishe Komborerai Africa) in order for the country to be saved by God from the economic mess.

In a prophecy he shared on his microblogging Facebook handle, the UK base prophet said he has been getting the message from God several times adding that he was certainly sure, God wanted it to reach relevant authorities for the freedom of the Zimbabwe.

Moses said the vision he got revealed that the country needed to return to the old National Anthem that was a call for prayer for God did not share glory with anyone.

“The Spirit of the Lord revealed to me why Zimbabwe is in its state and how she can be delivered.

“If this message is seriously taken into consideration, regardless of any political affiliation, I saw afterwards a Sun rising in the nation and I saw it restored to its former glory.

“Let him who has ears hear what the spirit of the Lord says; Seven times I have seen visions and heard the message ‘Return to your former National Anthem and I will heal your land.’

“For me it did not make sense hence I kept praying and fasting for a clear vision until yesterday I got another message ‘Tell my people to return back to the old National Anthem that was a call for prayer. I do not share my glory with anyone. If they listen, I will heal their land,” the prophet added.

Moses said he had reservations about the current National Anthem (Simudzai Mureza) for giving too much praise to ancestors and putting God in the “back seat”.

“In a vision, I was shown how the country was a breadbasket and everyone fed from it and how the devourer destroyed it to the point that no education qualification, no intelligence, no political strategy has been able to rebuild the nation again.



“I was shown how Zimbabwe replaced God’s glory with that of the blood of people who died in the liberation struggle, praises of ancestors and how God was given a back seat,” he added.

Since Zimbabwe dumped the old national anthem in 1994, prophet Jay Moses said the country started to experience hardships.

“When I came back to my senses, I quickly researched to confirm what I saw in the vision and I was amazed that indeed Zimbabwe will shine again if we are obedient to God’s word,” he said.