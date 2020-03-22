Robert Lewandowski gives 1m euros to fight coronavirus pandemic

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna have contributed one million euros (£923,900) to fight coronavirus.

Team-mates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have also set up a fund called We Kick Corona to combat the pandemic and contributed one million euros between them.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane also made a considerable financial donation.

“We are all aware of the difficult situation,” the Lewandowskis told Bild.

“Today we all play in a team. Let us be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, let’s do it.

“This situation affects every one of us, so we ask you to follow the instructions and listen to those who know best. Be responsible.”

We Kick Corona has raised more than 2.5m euros and charities and social institutions can apply for funds from the organisation on its website.

“Everyone can help, both in small and large ways,” said Kimmich.

“Only if we stand together now, show reason and responsibility and are there for each other can we make it out of this crisis.” – bbc.com