Roger Federer retiring?

ROGER Federer dropped the latest hint he is considering retiring by admitting: “I’m at the end of my career.”

But he insisted there is still plenty of life in his 38-year-old body as he targets one last achievement, another Olympic gold medal.

The veteran star, who turns 39 in August, will miss the remainder of the 2020 season when it restarts.

He underwent surgery on his problematic right knee in February but had to have a second op when his recovery was not going to plan.

Speaking to SRFSport, Federer admitted he will call time on his incredible career when his body tells him enough is enough.

He said: “It is already clear that I am at the end of my career. I cannot say what will be in two years.

“That’s why I plan year after year. I’m still happy right now.

“But when the cogwheels don’t grip anymore, I stop. When I am old, I will surely play tennis. But no longer train but just ‘ball’.

“It will be a very interesting step not to always work on something and only to play with colleagues.”

Federer still holds the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles on 20, one ahead of Rafael Nadal.

The last three of those came in the 13 months after returning from knee surgery, winning the 2017 and 2018 Australian Opens as well as an eighth Wimbledon crown in between. – thesun.co.uk