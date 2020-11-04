Roger Federer sets new record

AS Rafael Nadal sets his sights on 1000th career win, Roger Federer completes 1000th week inside the ATP’s top 20 rankings.

Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to hit two major milestones in their respective careers.

The past 15 years have seen the landscape of Tennis change under the influence of legendary talent, the likes of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have epitomised the sport for a generation.

With the latest rankings, Federer has now been in the top 20 for 1000 weeks, – 132 more than Andre Agassi in second.

Federer also holds the record for most weeks at No.1 with 310 – 81 weeks short of 1000 weeks in the ATP top ten by the way.

Even at 39, Federer has no plans to retire; currently recovering from two major knee surgeries earlier in the year, he has his sights firmly set on a 2021 comeback.

Nadal looks set to earn his 1000th ATP Tour match win after coming stuck at 999 after defeat to Diego Schwartzman in Rome.

Nadal, now 34, is the firm favourite to complete this milestone against next clash with Feliciano Lopez.

A win there would see Nadal join Federer as the only players to hit 1000 career wins, with Federer reaching this feat back in January 2015 after beating Milos Raonic in the Brisbane final, aged 33 no less. Now 39 years young, Federer is on 1,242 wins from 1,513 matches, whereas Nadal – five years young – has his 999 wins from 1,200 matches. – givemesport.com