Ronaldinho and the prison tournament

RONALDINHO is set to attend a futsal tournament in the Paraguayan prison where he is being held.

The 2002 World Cup winner has been warned he could spend up to six months behind bars after being accused of using a fake passport.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira have been banged up for allegedly trying to enter the country using false documents.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner is being kept at Asuncion prison after a court in Paraguay refused his bail and rejected appeals for house arrest.

But according to Brazilian newspaper Extra, the jail is now set to a host a futsal tournament.

The indoor football tournament will kick off next Monday, but the skilful Brazilian is not expected to dust off his boots. Commissioner Blas Vera told Extra: “We don’t expect Ronaldinho to participate, but we would like him to attend.” It is purely a coincidence that the competition is set to take place just days after Ronaldinho’s arrival. The tournament will see 194 prisoners play against each other after being divided into teams of ten. – bbc.com