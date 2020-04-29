Ronaldo to be quarantined

CRISTIANO Ronaldo is set for another two weeks of quarantine when he returns to Italy.

Juventus have recalled their foreign stars who headed back to their homelands during the lockdown. Although Gonzalo Higuain has gone AWOL, the rest including Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro are expected to make their journeys in the coming days.

But as reported by Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo and his team-mates will need to stay in isolation for a further 14 days upon their arrivals in Italy.

Serie A sides are allowed to return to individual training on May 4 and team training on May 18.

That is after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the primary stages of lifting the country’s lockdown.

Italy was the first European epicentre for the virus and have seen 202,000 confirmed cases with 27,359 deaths.

However, Paulo Dybala may not be allowed to return for a while still. That is because he is understood to have tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks. – thesun.co.uk