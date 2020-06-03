RTG’s Gateway Stream launches online groceries service

LEADING hospitality player Rainbow Tourism Group launched Zimbabwe’s first super-app; an integrated, versatile, innovative mobile and web-based App in February 2018, this having read that the future is digital.

At the time of the launch Gateway Stream consisted of four Sub-Apps; Hotels, Homes and boats, Restaurants and online room auctions; all of which enabled users to book and pay for the four services. By the end of 2018 with further development the Gateway Stream super-app consisted of nine Sub-Apps with the addition of holiday packages, Book a ride (taxi-hailing service) online, and events & venues. Most recently during the lockdown period the company activated the Gateway Stream online grocery delivery service that has a geographical reach in all provinces across the country.

The emergence and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe in the first quarter of 2020, has disrupted the global economy resulting in most countries implementing national country lockdowns. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) tourism has been the hardest hit of all the major sectors. Research shows that while discussions on possible first measures for lifting restrictions are underway, destinations worldwide still have COVID-19 related travel restrictions for international tourists in place. This means that the hospitality business will be depressed and according to UNWTO will only begin to ease in the last quarter of this year for some regions such as Africa and the Middle East with the rest of the globe expected to begin travelling in early 2021.

Through its Gateway Stream RTG will have a softer landing from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

Globally there has been a surge in internet-based online transaction rates as people shy away from physical normal daily shopping patterns in compliance with national lockdowns. “Locally we have seen a change in customer buying behaviours as more people turn to online and digital platforms to access products and services especially groceries and other services delivered to their doorstep. Everyone wants a safe, reliable and convenient access to their grocery needs. We therefore see a huge opportunity in this space” commented RTG Chief Executive Officer Tendai Madziwanyika. He said that RTG was repositioning and redefining itself as the gateway to a world of experiences.

Madziwanyika said that the Group was looking beyond the traditional hospitality products and services. “We are driven by the desire to create convenience, choice and value for our customers. The creation and development of the Gateway Stream has been a three-year journey. We are proud of this innovation and it is our hope to make it even bigger and better for our customers both locally and across the globe”.

The last research by POTRAZ as of 4th quarter 2019 showed that 60.6% of Zimbabweans access the internet using their mobile phones one of the highest penetration rates on the African continent. This makes online platforms lucrative.

COVID-19 has gone some way in reshaping the internet commerce terrain and Zimbabweans are now more receptive to using the internet for conducting commerce transactions. While the e- commerce industry is still in its infancy in Zimbabwe there is rapid adoption by the market.

The grocery delivery service is a timely solution for both the local and diaspora market to send groceries and other tourism products to their loved ones or for their own consumption, regardless of their location. He added that of critical importance was the Gateway Stream value creation model that would see the diaspora market getting maximum value for their hard earned remittances to the country.

The company has deployed teams to the country’s key regional hubs of Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Victoria Falls. “We are able to deliver grocery orders within a 40km radius of these towns and at an affordable charge. Our priority at the moment is to establish geographical reach to the less serviced regions” he said. Since the launch of the online groceries service Gateway Stream has made deliveries to Chipinge, Gokwe, Emganwini and Chivhu. The company will soon offer hardware, building materials and agro implements on the platform which is truly a gateway to all things.

The Group is known for its innovative initiatives that can be viewed as transforming the hospitality industry by breaking away from the traditional norms and business models.

About the Gateway Stream App

Gateway Stream is a web and mobile super-app developed by leading hospitality player Rainbow Tourism Group in 2018, that enables users to access groceries, hotel accommodation, holiday packages, cab and transfers, restaurants, all at the click of a button.

Online shopping: Buy groceries, a selection of gifts and products for every occasion, pay online and get your order delivered to your doorstep.

Hotels: There are currently 12500 hotel rooms from 15 countries across Africa listed on the App, and locally 4000 rooms across Zimbabwe which include hotels, lodges and homes. Access to 40 RTG Virtual partner hotels (RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels, lodges and tourism activity companies in Zimbabwe,

Holiday packages: Build customised holiday getaways

Food and drink: Order take-way meals delivered to your door step or collect from a listing of over 30 restaurants

Ride hailing; Book and pay for a cab service or transfer

Homes and boats: Book a home away from home experience

Events & venues: Book an event or buy event tickets.

Users are able to select their desired products and services and make payment using mobile money transfers such as Ecocash, One money, Telecash and international credit cards.

The Gateway platform also enables users to pay using mobile money from other African countries. Services such as M-Pesa. MTN Money. Airtel money are all available as payment option.

There is 24 hr dedicated customer contact center that is ready to assist customers to make bookings or make inquiries.

To download the mobile application users can visit either the google play store or Apple App store and search for the Gateway Stream App, or you can visit www.gateway stream.com.

You reach out to the customer contact center via whatsapp at +263 772 298 779 or on Facebook Messenger at [https://www.facebook.com/gatewaystream].